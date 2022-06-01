RESIDENTS and schoolchildren in East Riding are being encouraged to join Summer of Cycling, a week of events aimed at getting people on their bikes.
The free event is being held from June 13 - 16 at locations in Goole, Pocklington, Market Weighton and Howden with a variety of events being held and bike rides for all the family.
The scheme is being run by the road safety team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council to encourage more people to cycle around the sites of the region.
Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “The road safety team wants to encourage people of all ages to take up cycling as a safe and healthy pursuit and to get out and about to see more of the East Riding on their doorstep.”
At each event, children from local schools will be taking part in Codebreaker Trail bike ride or walk, a treasure hunt-style event, which will see them travelling accompanied on designated routes through their town and collecting letters along the way from hidden bike locks to crack a code.
In the evening, there will be a special bike ride open to anyone, led by the road safety team.
