ROYAL celebrations are on offer at the York Minster this weekend.

The York Minster will host a number of activities to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Celebrations kick off tomorrow (June 2) with a crafts fair at Dean’s park.

Arts activities are on offer along with photographs offering the chance to 'become a royal'.

The fair will continue through to Friday (June 3) and is free to the public.

Over the weekend the Minster’s bells will ring out for the Jubilee, including a special four-hour bell ring on Friday from 9.30am-4.30pm.

Saturday brings a Jubilee Garden party at 2pm in the Deanery Garden with around 600 invited guests.

This is a private event, which will be attended by the North Yorkshire Lord-Lieutenant of York, Johanna Ropner, and the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.

The Lord-Lieutenant and Archbishop will also be present at the 5pm Choral Evensong service at the Minster following the garden party.

All are welcome at the service, where the Archbishop of York will give thanks to the Queen for 70 years of service.

Celebrations continue into the evening where the Minster will host a Jubilee Gala Concert at 7.30pm.

The Ebor Singers and The Chapter House Choir will join the musicians of York Minster to perform music associated with the Jubilee.

More information and tickets for the concert can be found here: https://yorkminster.org/whats-on/event/jubilee-gala-concert-at-york-minster/

The Minster continues to show it’s exhibition, Majesty: Monarchy and York Minster, which will be on display until the end of 2022.

The exhibition looks back at York Minster’s historic relationship with the monarchy.

The Acting Dean of York, The Revd Canon Michael Smith said: “The Queen represents so much of what is good about our nation. She embodies the values of strength, loyalty and service, which, along with her abiding faith, should inspire us all to live together in a spirit of equity, mutual care and respect.

“In all that we do at the Minster over the Jubilee weekend we will be giving thanks for our Queen’s reign and for all that she has contributed, and continues to contribute, to the life of our nation.”

Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York said: “As we prepare to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on the first weekend in June, please may I encourage you to take full advantage of the opportunity this gives for us to draw our communities together, but also be part of the wider community celebrations that will be happening up and down the nation.

“This is an unprecedented historic occasion in the life of our nation. I will be praying for Her Majesty, giving thanks for the example of her service from which we can all learn."

