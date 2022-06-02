There will be many events taking place over the Platinum Jubilee four day bank holiday weekend, and one of the most-anticipated is the flypast from the Red Arrows alongside some Spitfires.

In total 70 military aircraft will travel over several counties in the UK, as well as over Buckingham Palace.

Thousands of people are expected to watch this event, including the Queen herself at Buckingham Palace along with other members of the Royal family.

For all the information on the flypast, including the route, see below.

The RAF conducting a practice flypast (PA)

When is the Platinum Jubilee flypast?





The flypast will take place from the morning of Thursday, June 2, which is the first day of the Jubilee celebrations.

Platinum Jubilee flypast route

As reported by the website Military Airshows, which tracks the flight paths of airshows around the UK, the aircraft are set to gather in East Anglia at a bay called The Wash at around 11.45am.

They will fly over the North Sea before heading to the north-west tip of East Anglia to head south, at about 12.15pm.

They will fly over Swaffham and Thetford in Norfolk, before heading over Ipswich and then Colchester in Essex.

Heading towards the capital, the front of the procession will begin to appear over central London between 12.40pm to 1.15pm.

Spitfires will be included in the flypast (PA)

Spectators gathered at Buckingham Palace can expect to see the aircraft appearing over the palace around 1pm after they form up over Stratford and Shoreditch.

Follwing that the procession will break formation to fly over south London, with residents local to that area able to see the planes at about 1.30pm.

After flying over London, the flypast will soar over the west of Surrey and Hampshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and Buckinghamshire.

Timings are based on estimates as they can be affected by weather conditions and the large number of aircraft that will be flying, so they may not be exact on the day.

To see a full map of the planned route, visit the Military Airshows website here.