ENTRIES for an annual Yorkshire-based awards scheme is now open for nominations.

The third Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards - known as the YAYAs- celebrates the achievements of people aged 16 to 30 of South Asian heritage, who was either born in, or lives and works in Yorkshire, and has smashed through traditional barriers to progress.

Among last year's winners was University of York student Ruhee Dawood, from York, who is a mentor on the STEMi Women Kuongoza programme which supports women and girls from Africa to pursue STEM studies.

BBC presenter Noreen Khan presenting the 2021 YAYAs awards Picture: YAYAs

York St John University is the primary sponsor of the awards scheme in partnership with Bradford-based QED Foundation, a charity to improve the social and economic position of disadvantaged communities

Professor Karen Bryan, Vice Chancellor of York St John University, said: "We celebrate diversity and take pride in our dedication to providing equal opportunity to students from all backgrounds.

"That is why we are so proud to support the YAYAs and celebrate these incredible stories of achievement and inspiration."

There are 11 award categories, plus an overall Young Achiever of the Year is chosen, which was awarded to NHS worker Huma Malik, from Bradford, for volunteering during the pandemic, despite her own long-term health problems.

The award ceremony will be presented by BBC TV and Radio presenter and stand-up comedian, Noreen Khan, at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford on November 11.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, July 15. Click here for details on how to enter.