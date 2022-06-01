EVENTS to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee are taking place across Harrogate district this week.

From Thursday until Sunday, Valley Gardens in Harrogate will host a free four-day event for everyone young and old to enjoy.

Entertainment and activities include fairground rides, magicians, character meet and greets, face painting, a climbing wall and live music performances.

There will also be an artisan market on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Gardens' Sun Colonnade offering a selection of local produce, crafts and plants, thanks to Little Bird Made.

Performances, shows and activities vary for each day and run at specific times across the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Full details can be found on the borough council's website at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/events.

Councillor Sam Gibbs, Harrogate Borough Council's cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: "Valley Gardens is the perfect backdrop for a four-day event to help celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"There will be live music performances, an artisan market, children's entertainers, fairground rides, and much more. And what's even better, is that it's all free."

Across the town, part of the Stray will be transformed into Jubilee Square, with a large stage and video screens to broadcast The Queen's Birthday Parade, Platinum Party at the Palace and other Royal events from central London – bringing a flavour of Buckingham Palace and beyond to the town.

Harrogate BID is bringing a plethora of live entertainment for the extra-special long weekend. Planned activities in Jubilee Square include a Harrogate mastermind quiz, dog show, live music and family-friendly films on the big screen.

In addition to the Jubilee Square events, six sets of street entertainers will be performing across the four days in Harrogate's town centre, which will be dressed with more than 5,000 metres of bunting to mark the occasion.

Events are also taking place in towns (including Boroughbridge, Knaresborough, Masham, Pateley Bridge and Ripon) and villages across the district to celebrate this once in a lifetime occasion.

And to help communities do so, the council has issued 46 grants amounting to £37,000 to help fund events or legacy projects to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.

Councillor Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said: "Her Majesty The Queen is the first British Monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee and it is therefore only right we recognise this momentous event in such a way.

"There are events happening all across the district. Not least, a four-day event across Harrogate town centre that will truly bring the community and visitors to our wonderful town together. And what's even better is that they're all free and there is something for everyone, young and old."

"I'm delighted we have also issued so many grants to community groups across the Harrogate district to help celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

"Whatever people are doing, whether it is a street party or attending an organised event, I hope they enjoy themselves and remember this historic milestone for many, many years to come."

Further details on how to celebrate the jubilee across the Harrogate district can be found at: www.visitharrogate.co.uk/jubilee .