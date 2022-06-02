JOIN a day of "family fun and relaxation" at the Picnic in the Park event in York.
The second annual Picnic in the Park featuring York's ¡Tropica! Global Dance Music DJ Crew in full effect takes place from midday until 9pm on Sunday June 18 at The Amphitheatre in Rowntree Park.
The event, a fundraiser for the Friends of Rowntree Park, was a success at the end of lockdown in September last year - and this year the team will be running on longer thanks to the lighter-later midsummer evenings.
"Just bring a picnic, the kids and the dog and join us for some or all of our day – with nine DJs and a beautifully decorated arena aimed at a day of family fun and relaxation," a spokesperson said.
The group will be postering the park with more details and QR codes, so you can elect to 'pay what you feel' or just throw cash into the collection buckets.
The ¡Tropica! crew will make no money from this event and all costs are borne by the group to ensure a maximum take to support the work carried out by Friends of Rowntree Park year in year out at the popular city site.
