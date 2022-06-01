A RECORD number of entries were made for this year's York Sports Awards - and the finalists have now been chosen for each prize.

The judges met at the LNER Community Stadium in York to determine the 46 finalists across the 16 different awards - which celebrate the people in the city who play, coach, organise, volunteer and support sport and physical activity from all age groups, schoolchildren to adults.

The judges included Clint Goodchild, owner and chair of York City Knights, Paula Stainton foundation manager York City Foundation, Paul Ramskill, community sports development officer at the City of York Council and Sharon Shortle, from BBC Radio York.

Keith Morris, chair of the judges and chair of Active York, the event organisers, said: “The York Sport awards were established to celebrate those deserving recognition across the city, so we are delighted that the number of nominations received across all categories will enable us to do so.

“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to make a nomination. By doing so, we have been faced with an exceptional field of nominees and have had to make some tough decisions.

“Our list of finalists really does cover all levels of sporting performance, from schools to professional athletes and will showcase the role played by coaches, volunteers, administrators, and all who have had an impact in sport and encouraging activity within our city community.”

Meanwhile, councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for leisure and communities at City of York Council, the awards partner, said that everyone who was nominated deserves to be congratulated for their achievements.

Cllr Smalley said: "Each nominee demonstrates that being active and getting involved in sports supports the city’s health and wellbeing – as well as giving us the sports we love to play and watch in York. The volume of nominations received for this year’s awards demonstrates just how many deserving sports leaders and teams we can be proud of across the city.

“We look forward to seeing all of our finalists, their families and colleagues, at the awards ceremony for a celebration of sport across the city. This promises to the biggest York Sports Awards - and I’d encourage everyone to join us on the evening to celebrate the achievements of our sporting heroes.”

The York Sports Awards event is organised by Active York supported by partners, City of York Council, with sponsors York Sport, York City Foundation, GLL, Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate, University of York, York City Knights and Rugby League World Cup 21.

The award ceremony will take place at the Roger Kirk Centre at the University of York on Thursday June 30.

Tickets for the awards event are now available from the website.