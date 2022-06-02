A YORK-BASED company has launched a range of inhaler cases, a new product that turns medical inhalers into "colourful and stylish accessories" for more confident use.

The Inhaler Tailor, based in the city near York Minster, has launched new designs for the cases, including a Platinum Jubilee version that will upgrade a standard or shorter inhaler to a patriotic Union Jack edition, while 50 other designs - from pop art and unicorns to chickens and monkeys – ensure there’s something for everyone and people of all ages.

Will Hogge, founder of The Inhaler Tailor, said: "One in five people need an inhaler, with over 26 million prescribed by the NHS each year – that’s more new inhalers each year than smartphones.

"Unfortunately, many people still feel a little awkward using their inhaler in public, leading to England having the highest unnecessary hospitalisation rate from Asthma anywhere in Europe. To help address this we’ve developed a range of cases that transform inhalers from plain medical devices into stylish accessories.

"Our cases let people customise their inhalers to be more fun and expressive which we’ve seen makes people more confident using them. We developed them with input from the Medicines and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency to make sure they’re safe and easy to use for people of all ages."

The products are handmade in York using an environmentally friendly vegan leather from Venice in Italy.

The Inhaler Tailor is a family-owned company, set up with the focus of making medical inhalers better to carry and use for people living with Asthma.

"As a company, we feel simple steps can make a big difference in promoting effective use of respiratory medication," a spokesperson for the company said.

The Inhaler Tailor launched with the aim of helping people of all ages to feel more confident carrying and using their medical inhalers.

With the new cases, inhaler users can more easily identify their inhalers and avoid mixing them up with those of family members, friends or classmates - and they also help prevent inhalers collecting dust and lint while they are stored.

The new cases also allow inhalers to be clipped to lanyards and keyrings to keep them safe and accessible.

Cutouts on the side and the bottom of the cases ensure the inhaler's colour and medication type is always clearly visible to users - while the inhaler's mouthpiece cap clips into a holder - and when the cap is removed it now stays within this holder and attached to the case.

The Inhaler Tailor cases launched in May - and they are priced at £12.99 each.

For more information, or to make a purchase, visit the website at: www.InhalerTailor.com