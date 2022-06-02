YORK Minster has been named one of the UK’s favourite destinations for a day out, according to new research.
Following the results of a recent poll that revealed that three in 10 Brits have been inspired to visit places after seeing photos on Instagram and other social platforms, UK train operator Grand Central looked into the places that people are most likely to share photos of or social media status updates on.
They started by asking the nation for their recommendations and used a combination of social media check-in and data to see which have been the most popular.
Thanks to its 365,164 Facebook check-ins and 187,000 tagged photos on Instagram, York Minster claimed a place within the top 10 UK day out destinations.
However, it was London’s Tower Bridge that claimed the crown overall, with 3.2 million Facebook check-ins and 2.5 million tagged Instagram photos featuring #TowerBridge.
Other locations that took spots in the top ten included London’s Natural History Museum, the Shard, Stone Henge in Wiltshire and Brighton Palace Pier.
Places such as the Waterstones building in Bradford, Steely Pier in Hartlepool, Castle Eden Dene in Durham, and the Cow and Calf rocks in Ilkley were recommended as Instagram-worthy places to visit.
