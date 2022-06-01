LEGO has released the ultimate gift for supercar lovers - the Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 - just in time for Father's Day.

Prepare for the drive of your life with Ferrari’s latest masterpiece that features a staggering 3,778-pieces.

It comes stocked full of "details and functions that embody the engineering prowess and elegant design of the unparalleled sports racer," according to LEGO.

Whether you're looking for the ultimate Father's Day present or you have a need for speed yourself, here's everything you need to know about getting your hands on the new flash LEGO set.

LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 side by side with the original. Credit: LEGO

LEGO releases its Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3

“It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with the LEGO Group on this model, a stunning replica of our limited-edition Daytona SP3 supercar, Flavio Manzoni, Chief Design Officer at Ferrari said.

Mr Manzoni continued: "Thanks to this outstanding recreation with LEGO elements, Ferrari and LEGO fans can now build this car piece-by-piece and feel like they are participants in the assembly process, with the opportunity to display the final model in their own homes, where they will be able to appreciate its beauty.”

The new 1:8 scale LEGO Technic model has a functioning 8-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifter, a V12 engine with moving pistons and striking silver lacquered rims.

Get even closer to the action by recreating the Ferrari Daytona SP3’s sleek and elegant design and aerodynamics when you build this traffic-stopping red model.

Open up the working butterfly doors to uncover a stylish interior with a stunningly recreated cockpit.

It even has a prancing horse logo resplendent on the steering wheel to give it that finishing touch.

A man assembling the LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3. Credit: LEGO

The jaw-dropping model is the fourth addition to the LEGO Technic Ultimate Car Concept series and measures over 5.5 inches (14 cm) high, 23 inches (59 cm) long and 9.5 inches (25 cm) wide when it is fully put together.

If you don't want the fun to end after the building, visit www.LEGO.com/Ferrari-Daytona-SP3 and immerse yourself in some thrilling and exclusive content.

READ MORE: Father's Day 2022: Hugo Boss, David Beckham and more fragrances to treat your Dad

READ MORE: Father's Day 2022: Buyagift reveals top experiences to treat your Dad from golf to skydiving

Speaking about the new model, Niels B. Christiansen, LEGO Group CEO said: “This model is a testament to the pursuit of excellence that lies at the core of the Ferrari and LEGO Group ethos. No detail has been overlooked in the design and as someone with an engineering background myself, I’m blown away by the attention to detail and precision of the model at such a small scale.

Mr Christiansen continued: "We’re incredibly lucky to be able to partner with Ferrari to help fans turn their dreams into a reality as they build this standout example of racing excellence for real with this new set.”

The LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 is available from June 1, 2022 exclusively from LEGO for £349.99.

You'll then be able to get it from retailers worldwide from August 1, 2022.