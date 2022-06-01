Brits up and down the country and preparing for the long weekend as Jubilee celebrations kick-off.

Whether you are hosting or attending, it pays to be prepared this Jubilee weekend as thousands of street parties will be taking place.

Ready to help shoppers save in celebration of the 70-year occasion, home improvement retailer Wickes has gathered a host of garden and street party accessories for a seamless weekend.

Platinum Jubilee street party items from Wickes

(Wickes)

Hosting a party but short on seating? Or attending a street party that requires you to bring your own seat? Wickes’ Lightweight Camping Chairs are the perfect purchase, available at just £20 for two.

If you’re looking for the perfect way to seek shade from the sun or prepare for the unpredictable British weather, Wickes’ Pop Up Gazebo, £90, will suit come rain or shine.

(Wickes)

Nothing says Bank Holiday more than a BBQ night, so invest in a quality BBQ. The Wickes range of gas BBQs including the Landman Dual Burner Gas BBQ, £166 and Landmann trendy 3.0 3 Burner Gas BBQ, £360, are perfect for cooking several dishes at once.

And for when the dark and chill comes in, toast marshmallows on an open fire pit like the Charles Bentley 80cm Firepit, now £95 down from £115.

To make sure you have enough BBQ supplies to last the night, the Supergrill Instant Light FSC Lumpwood Charcoal, £5 is a great eco-friendly choice.

(Wickes)

With the weather looking like it’s going to heat up this weekend, shoppers can keep drinks cool with the Soft Black Bucket, 40l, £5.90, filled with ice before getting ready to serve up a storm with the 1.20m Folding Trestle Table, now £25 down from £50, to ensure there’s plenty of space to lay a delicious Jubilee spread.

Shop all these products and more on the Wickes website here.