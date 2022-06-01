A CITY COUNCIL CHIEF has issued royal praise ahead of the Jubilee weekend.

City of York Council leader Keith Aspden has issued a statement on the close link York has to the Queen ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Councillor Aspden, said: “The extended bank holiday weekend will be a special occasion for communities throughout the City - an opportunity to come together to celebrate this milestone in the Queen's historic 70 year reign.

“York’s unique connection to the Crown and the Monarch is an important part of our city's legacy, history and a great source of pride.

"Her Majesty is the ultimate example of a true public servant, dedicating her life to this country, leading us through decades of change.

“The Platinum Jubilee, unprecedented in our country, is a time for celebration as well as reflection on the past 70 years.

"My best wishes go to all the individuals and community groups celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee safely, and sharing this special occasion with neighbours and friends."

Many events will take place throughout the city to mark the Jubilee, including beacons which will be lit across a number of locations.

The city centre's beacon will be lit on Library Lawn at a ceremony where there will be a welcome from the Rt Hon the Lord Mayor of York.

All beacons will be lit tomorrow night (June 2) at 9.45pm.

The city centre is now ready for thee Jubilee after being dressed with 3,500 metres of bunting.

Community tree-planting events have also been staged throughout the year in the lead up to the Jubilee.