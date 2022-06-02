SPORTING achievements at a college near York were celebrated during its Annual Sports Awards ceremony.

Held at the Parsonage in Escrick, York, the evening's proceedings at Selby College's annual awards started with the presentation of the Academic Excellence and Achievement Awards across the college’s Sport and Public Services programmes.

A number of accolades were also presented to the college’s sports teams, with the men’s first football team taking home the ‘Team of the Year’ shield, which was presented by curriculum manager, Carla Cantrell-Johnson.

This comes after the team went undefeated throughout the season, which saw them win the Association of College’s Yorkshire Men’s Football East A League.

The football team's vice captain, Daniel O'Brien, said: “Being presented with the Team of the Year shield is really the icing on the cake after our team recently won the Association of College’s Yorkshire Men’s Football League.

"It’s been an incredible year for the team, having gone undefeated throughout the whole season. It’s great to be able to end the season on such a high at the sports awards and all together as a team.”

Extended Diploma in Sport student and women’s football captain, Isabelle Gigg, was also named the college’s ‘Sports Personality of the Year’ Award winner.

The competition was tough for the student nominated award, with Isabelle’s peers Blake Ledger, Elliot Parris, Natalie Banaszczyk and William Haw, also nominated.

Richard Burgess, programme leader for Sport and Public Services at the college, said: “Isabelle is a real go-getter - whatever she does, she always carries it out to the best of her ability. Not only is she studying a BTEC course in Sport, she is also carrying out an A-Level in the subject and is the women’s football team captain. She doesn’t let anything hold her back from achieving what she wants and that is incredibly inspiring to see."

As the captain of the women’s football team, Isabelle also gave a speech thanking her fellow players for their dedication to the team throughout the year. She also gave a special thanks to their manager Katie Brash, sport lecturer at the college, for her continuous efforts to support and motivate the team.

Men’s second football team captain Oliver Grieveson also shared some of his highlights from the season including being able to lead the team alongside their manager, Richard Burgess.

Sport and public service lecturers Adam Sawden, Alex Bell, Amy Hague, Carla Cantrell-Johnson, Katie Brash, Gabriel Horgan, Matthew Duck and Richard Burgess, presented the full list of awards on the night.

These presentations included prizes in public services, sport, sport and exercise science, A-Level sport and netball.

More details on Selby College's range of sports courses can be found on the website.