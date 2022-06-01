A YORK Deliveroo rider has issued an urgent plea for help in finding his passport - and saving a holiday in Rome next week.
David Jackson says his passport was in his pocket when he was doing Deliveroo deliveries around the city, and he is convinced it must have fallen out along the way.
"I started off in the Heslington Road area near where I live, then down to Merchantgate via Walmgate and from there to Cresci Pizzeria on Piccadilly," he said.
"From the restaurant, I delivered an order to Balmoral Terrace/Bishopthorpe Road in the Clementhorpe area, I did this via Rowntree Park and Millennium Bridge."
David, 22, a University of York student, said he was hoping to go to Rome on Monday but this would be impossible if he didn't get his passport back.
"It was an end of university celebration so obviously I am quite desperate," he said.
"I need it back by tomorrow so I can re-arrange my holiday and don't lose £500."
*Anyone finding the passport, or knowing where it is, should call David asap on 07808 651011.
