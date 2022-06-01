STUDENTS’ artwork will be displayed on a flag in London, as part of the official Jubilee Celebrations.

Pupils from Barlby Community Primary School have been awarded for artwork they made to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The school competed in the international Thames Festival Trust competition to encourage children to investigate ways of keeping rivers clean and free of pollutants.

Children across all years at the school formed an “art squad” to create the work.

These children met at lunch time to design a “river creature” that had a role in the clean up to submit in the competition.

The winning design featured Vikings, playing with the heritage of Vikings travelling along the River Ouse. Last week, the school received the good news that they were one of 200 winning entries in the competition.

The artwork will be printed onto a large silk flag which will be displayed on the Pageant route on Sunday (June 5).

All 200 of these flags will line The Mall in London as the Pageant procession passes.

Due to the Queen’s love of nature, the children were tasked of finding ways to preserve nature.

They were encouraged to show their hopes and aspirations for the planet for the next 70 years.

Teacher at the school, Lucy Cropper, led the project.

She said: “We were delighted when we found out that our design would be on a huge flag in London.

“(The children) are really excited especially given the competition’s scale.”

Ms Cropper explained that the project was a “a really enjoyable post Covid school initiative” to find out about the Queen’s Reign.

Head teacher, Jillian Baker, said: “Everyone at Barlby Community Primary is immensely proud to be recognised through the work of our ‘art squad’ led by Mrs Cropper as being one of the winning entries for the Jubilee celebrations.

“The work initially involved the whole school and has made us all think a little bit harder about our contribution to our local environment and how this impacts future generations.

“The news that we had been chosen as one of the winners has finished off the Jubilee celebrations in school well.” The school have carried on their Jubilee celebrations, hosting their own “Jubilee Day” last week with Jubilee lunch for the whole school.

Jillian Barker said: “The children are now excited to continue their celebrations in the community (this) week.”

The pupils’ work is currently on display in the Jubilee corridor displays throughout the school. Members of the public can view the artwork online: https:// thamesfestivaltrust.org/river-of-hope/ roh22-a-c/