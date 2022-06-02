A GRUELLING fitness trial has confirmed the final line up for the Macmillan ‘Ride of Their Lives’ charity race this month.

The riders were selected for the renowned Ride of Their Lives charity race in December. After months of intense jockey training, riding out in all weathers and learning how to handle racehorses, the jockeys faced one final fitness challenge to ensure it was safe for them to race on Saturday June 11.

The amateur jockeys were put through their paces at jockey rehabilitation and fitness centre Jack Berry House in Malton. The tests included push ups, squats, muscle endurance, prone holds, bike exercises and an 'equisier' challenge.

The jockeys chosen to take part in the amateur race have been training for months in preparation for the fitness test, 10 were successful in completing the physical examination.

One of the riders taking part, Bella Brown, 28, from York, said: "It feels great to get the fitness test out of the way, I was nervous, but I knew I’d prepared, and it went better than I expected, now I can focus on the race itself.

“In this run up to the race I’m riding out almost everyday and really feel my confidence and riding technique improving.”

Bella works as the visual merchandise and marketing manager at Browns Department Store and is the fifth-generation family member to work at the chain of department stores based across North Yorkshire.

Bella added: “I feel privileged to be part of Macmillan’s ‘Ride of Their Lives’, 10 years after my mum rode in the first Macmillan charity race at York Racecourse.

“Every family is touched by cancer in some way, my aunty passed away from cancer at a very young age and my godfather sadly died from cancer last year, I’ll be riding in their memory and honour.

“It means so much to know I’m raising money for a charity so close to my heart.”

Collectively the riders have raised over £65,000 and counting for Macmillan Cancer Support in six months, they have all individually committed to raising at least £4,000 for Macmillan.

Megan Hayman Tansley, Macmillan’s fundraising manager, said: "I have been blown away by the commitment and dedication the amateur riders have shown since being selected for the Macmillan ‘Ride of Their Lives’ in December.

“Not only have they thrown themselves into training and developing as jockeys, but they have committed to raising vital funds for Macmillan and we couldn’t be more grateful.

“We’re looking forward to watching the riders race at Macmillan’s Charity Raceday on Saturday June 11 and witness the culmination of all their hard work.”

Racing fans can support the day of fundraising just by attending. For further information and to book tickets, visit the York Racecourse website.