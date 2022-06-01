The Keeping Digital Foundation, one of York’s largest providers of free digital making activities and digital inclusivity support has announced a date for the return of York CoderDojo!

The event will be relaunching on Monday June 13 at 6pm at Acomb Explore library, but there are plans to bring York CoderDojo across the city.

York CoderDojo will be a friendly place to meet and develop coding and tech skills or to learn something new. They will run free informal sessions where young people from 7-17 and families can come along and work on projects, develop new skills and participate in challenges.Volunteers will be there to provide guidance, encouragement & support in a relaxed environment.

It’s all part of the Keeping Digital Foundation’s continued mission to provide more digital making activities, allowing all young people across North Yorkshire to have the same opportunities when it comes to digital literacy.

York CoderDojo activities are also designed to test problem solving skills as well as creativity, and hopes to bring more girls into computing.

The Keeping Digital Foundation is also working to launch Selby CoderDojo, to bring digital making activities to Selby, further expanding the free activities across the region. It will also see Keeping Digital grow it’s volunteering opportunities across the region.

It comes after the Keeping Digital Foundation relaunched their face-to-face digital making activities in February after 2 years of suspending them due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

People are required to book a free ticket to York CoderDojo in order to keep to room capacity. Tickets can be booked at keepingdigital.org.uk/making/yorkcoderdojo

Keeping Digital is also continuing to use hospital grade cleaning products to protect surfaces from COVID-19.