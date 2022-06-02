A HOUSEBUILDER has announced Yorkshire Air Ambulance as its charity of the year for 2022.
As part of the charity of the year initiative, Barratt Developments Yorkshire East will be raising money throughout the year to support Yorkshire Air Ambulance and has various fundraising activities already arranged including the annual Red Ball event - which raised £25,000 in 2021 for its charity of the year, Safe and Sound Homes (SASH).
Daniel Smith, managing director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “Yorkshire Air Ambulance provides a vital air emergency service to Yorkshire, and we’re delighted to be able to help such a worthy charity with our support across the year.
"We are looking forward to all of the fundraising activities planned, including our annual Red Ball event. We hope these funds will go a long way in supporting the amazing work that they do across our region.”
Last year, Barratt Developments Yorkshire East donated more than £60,000 to different causes throughout the region - including £50,000 to SASH.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance, is an independent organisation that provides a lifesaving rapid response emergency service to five million people across communities in Yorkshire and relies on the generosity of individuals and organisations to ensure the service can continue.
