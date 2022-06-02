A HOUSEBUILDER has announced Yorkshire Air Ambulance as its charity of the year for 2022.

As part of the charity of the year initiative, Barratt Developments Yorkshire East will be raising money throughout the year to support Yorkshire Air Ambulance and has various fundraising activities already arranged including the annual Red Ball event - which raised £25,000 in 2021 for its charity of the year, Safe and Sound Homes (SASH).