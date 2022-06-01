Whilst waiting in Gillygate for the traffic lights to change on Monday my husband and I could scarcely believe our eyes as we watched a most unusual event unfold in the sky.
What looked like a huge animal’s head appeared over the rooftops. Then, out of the clouds, rose what appeared to be a huge Cloud Dragon. It lingered for a few minutes before flying off into the sky.
Mary Morton, Hob Moor Drive, Holgate,York
