Whilst waiting in Gillygate for the traffic lights to change on Monday my husband and I could scarcely believe our eyes as we watched a most unusual event unfold in the sky.

What looked like a huge animal’s head appeared over the rooftops. Then, out of the clouds, rose what appeared to be a huge Cloud Dragon. It lingered for a few minutes before flying off into the sky.

Mary Morton, Hob Moor Drive, Holgate,York

 

 