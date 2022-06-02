A NUMBER of temporary traffic restrictions are set to be in place around York over the next few weeks.

Sewer maintenance work will be carried out in Walmgate between 8am and 10am on Sunday (June 5).

Roadway resurfacing work will take place in Common Lane in Dunnington between midnight on Tuesday June 7 and 11.59pm on Thursday June 9.

There will be restrictions in place in Railway Walk from 9am on Tuesday June 7 until 3pm on Wednesday June 8 to allow for footway resurfacing work.

In Thompson Drive in Strensall, roadway resurfacing will take place between 8am on Thursday June 9 and 4pm on Friday June 10.

At the Wigginton Road level crossing, railway track maintenance will be carried out between 11.30pm on Friday June 10 and 6am on Saturday June 11.

Roadway resurfacing work will take place in Towthorpe Moor Lane between 8pm on Monday June 13 and 6am on Friday June 17.

Over the bank holiday weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, there will be restrictions in place for different street party events around the city, so keep these in mind when travelling around the city and surrounding areas.