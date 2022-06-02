AN ELECTRICAL operator is urging campers to be vigilant, look up and stay safe as the summer months approach.
Northern Powergrid is keen to ensure that both first-time and experienced campers are reminded of the importance of always selecting a safe place to camp and staying away from overhead power lines and electrical network equipment.
Gareth Pearson, Northern Powergrid’s head of health, safety and training, said: “Camping remains a popular holiday choice for many people. Whether you’re experienced or not, it’s vital you know and remind yourself how to camp safely – especially if you’re not using one of the thousands of UK camp sites across the UK.
“We want to ensure that people in the communities we serve across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire know how to keep themselves and other campers in their party safe at all times so they get to enjoy the Great British outdoors.”
To ensure safe and happy camping over the bank holiday and coming summer months, Northern Powergrid is urging people to take a moment to remember five key steps before pitching a tent: be vigilant, look up, leave a gap of six metres, carry tent poles horizontally and never fly kites, drones or model aircraft near power lines.
