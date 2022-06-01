A BUILDING fire which saw emergency crews called in last night is being treated as arson.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.12pm last night (May 31) to Stoneybrough Lane in Thirsk.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Northallerton and Boroughbridge responded to a report of a fire in a derelict barn, one hose reel was used to extinguish the fire which was started deliberately."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article