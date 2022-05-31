Nearly 100,000 motorists are at risk of losing their driving licence with just one more motoring offence resulting in a ban, IAM RoadSmart has found.

A Freedom of Information request to DVLA by IAM RoadSmart, the UK’s largest independent road safety charity, found 92,000 drivers in the UK currently have 9, 10 or 11 points on their licence

Motorists face the real risk of losing their licence with another 3 points pushing them on or over the 12-point ban threshold.

This could be through everyday driving habits, ignorance or judgement errors – such as speeding, overtaking on a double white line, parking in a dangerous place, not stopping at a school crossing, carrying too many passengers or overloading the vehicle.

Many drivers may also be unaware that a lack of basic vehicle maintenance could also land you with points – such as defective tyres, blown headlight or brake light bulbs, cracked light covers, smeary windscreen wipers or worn suspension components.

At present, there are 80,484 motorists in the UK with 9 points on their licence, 7,804 with 10 points and 4,313 with 11 points.

Meanwhile, there are nearly 8,800 motorists still driving with 12 points or more on their driving licence, with IAM RoadSmart renewing its call for a full review to ensure that drivers with multiple points are always treated in the same way.

The charity argues that until anomalies are removed confidence in the simple “12 points and you are out” system will continue to be undermined.

Reasons that these drivers can keep their licence include exceptional hardship, such as loss of employment.

92,000 UK drivers are at imminent risk of losing their driving licence. (IAM Smart)

Neil Greig, IAM RoadSmart Director of Policy & Research, said: “The number of motorists still driving on UK roads with more than 12 points, or just under the driving ban threshold, is alarming.

“It is also an opportune occasion to educate motorists on some motoring laws that they might be unaware can result in licence points, so that motorists can change their driving habits and carry out regular basic checks of their vehicle to help make the roads safer for all users.”

Further data revealed by IAM RoadSmart’s Freedom of Information request also highlighted the postcode areas with the highest number of drivers with penalty points.

These include Birmingham with 74,397, Sheffield with 56,876 and Nottingham with 56,245.

