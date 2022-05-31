ONE lane of a major road has been closed after a vehicle fire.
Reports are coming in of a vehicle fire on the M62 in East Yorkshire with one lane closed and slow traffic due to vehicle fire westbound between junction 38 the A63 for North Cave and junction 37 the A614 for Howden.
Lane one of three is closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
