A CAR dealership has reported about 24 vehicles being damaged by vandals in a raid on the garage.

North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating a report of criminal damage where 24 vehicles were targeted at the Minstergate Hyundai garage on Seamer Road in Scarborough at the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "The damage occurred at around 7am on Saturday (May 28).

"An unknown person has broken into a secure area behind the garage at Queen Margaret's industrial estate, which is to the rear of Scarborough football pitch and the Everyone Active Sports Village.

"A total of 24 vehicles were intentionally damaged, some of which were customer vehicles which were awaiting servicing and some were brand new vehicles.

"All the vehicles have either had their front or rear windscreen smashed, wing mirrors smashed or panel work kicked and dented. The damage caused is thought to run into thousands of pounds.

"Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone seen around the area of Minstergate garages on Seamer road, or around the Queen Margaret's industrial estate/rear of the Scarborough football pitch at around 7am.

"The suspect is believed to have been dressed all in black with a black hooded top.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, or CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to email email Dave.Cyrus@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 681 CYRUS. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220091443."