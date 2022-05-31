A WELL-KNOWN home improvements retailer is set to move in to newly built premises in York.

Screwfix is moving into MX Park, a brand-new industrial and trade counter park at Monks Cross on the outskirts of the city.

Screwfix is taking two units at the 30,000 sq ft MX Park, which has just been completed.

The site is in Monks Cross Drive with the entrance in between Go Store self storage and McDonald's drive thru.

The park features 11 hi-spec units, ranging from 1,925 sq ft to 3,550 sq ft in size. Following strong interest 6 more units are under offer leaving only three still available.

The development by Guildford based Tonsley Investments, will create 40 new and sustainable jobs in total.

James Dodwell of Tonsley Investments said: “We are delighted to welcome a retailer of the calibre of Screwfix.

"This letting is a testament of the pulling power of our park, both in terms of the quality of the units and its location.

We hope MX Park will be the first in a pipeline of industrial developments for us, as it represents an exciting addition to our existing portfolio”.

Richard Flanagan of York property consultancy Flanagan James and Dan Hodge of Leeds-based Ryden, who are advising Tonsley Investments, said: “The outstanding success of MX Park at Monks Cross comes as no surprise.

"There is a shortage in York of well-located, high-quality, industrial and warehouse units such as those being provided at Tonsley’s new business park.

“Monks Cross has been one of the most successful out-of-town developments in North Yorkshire over the past 20 years, with a superb mix of office, industrial, retail and leisure facilities, including the brand-new LNER Community Stadium and the prestigious Monks Cross Retail Park.

“It is a proven location and economic hub, situated adjacent to Monks Cross Drive off the A1237 York Outer Ring Road, which provides direct access to the A64 and the excellent regional motorway network. The park is also less than three miles away from the historic city of York,” said Mr Flanagan.

The main contractors were Stainforth Construction of Baildon in West Yorkshire.