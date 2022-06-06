Merlin is a two-year-old old male domestic short haired cat who was admitted to the York RSPCA's Landing Lane animal home after his previous owner moved and was not able to take him with him.

Staff at the animal home says Merlin is a 'lovely lad who keeps getting overlooked for reasons the staff can not understand'.

"He is a friendly, playful and cheeky boy who is desperate to be part of a loving new home with a family who will cherish him," one member of staff said.

"He can often be found snoozing away in his bed.

"But once he spots you there he is straight up for a fuss."

Merlin does, however, at times also like a bit of space to himself.

That's why he will sometimes take himself off for some 'alone time'.

This will need to be respected, staff at the animal home say.

Merlin, who has been neutered, will need adopters who live in an area where it is safe for a cat to go out and explore.

"He is used to going out in a safe area," the member of staff said.

"Merlin is a lovely lad who just needs a chance."

Merlin will need an adult home where he is the only pet.

Find out more about Merlin

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find our more about Merlin or other animals the RSPCA in York has for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk