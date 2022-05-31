A MAN who downloaded a large amount of indecent images of children will need to sign the sex offenders’ register for the next 10 years.

Sam Bangert was also given a suspended jail sentence when he appeared before a judge yesterday (May 30).

The 42-year-old was living in Scarborough at the time he committed the offences.

Police uncovered digital evidence that led them to Bangert’s address.

His computer and other electrical equipment was seized and examined by North Yorkshire Police’s digital forensics experts.

They were able to analyse online activity to prove Bangert was using the computer when significant numbers indecent images of children were downloaded.

Some of the files had highly explicit titles and involved sexualised references to children.

Bangert, who now lives in Lewisham in London, initially denied the offences but pleaded guilty shortly before he was due to go on trial at York Crown Court.

Yesterday, a judge gave him a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years - and ordered him to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

He will also be required to sign the sex offenders’ register until 2032.

After the case, Detective Constable Graeme Boast, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “This prosecution was successful largely due to the expert work of our digital forensic unit who found damning evidence that was virtually impossible for Bangert to dispute.

“It sends out a clear message that we can and will track down anyone involved in downloading or distributing indecent images of minors. We also have the expertise to uncover the digital evidence that will lead to conviction.”