A GARDEN centre in North Yorkshire has pledged to raise £25,000 for a charity's 25th anniversary, along with its sister centres in the British Garden Centres group.
Harrogate Garden Centre became a Platinum Partner of the Greenfingers Charity in January 2022 - and is now aiming to raise at least £25,000 before the charity's 25th anniversary in 2024.
The first milestone has already been achieved, and TV Presenter and charity patron, David Domoney, was presented with a cheque at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 by Amy and Abigail Stubbs – daughters of the company’s joint founders.
Amy Stubbs said: “This charity means a lot to us, and we support them in everything they do. This money raised will only go on to help them create more magical gardens for children's hospices."
The garden centre has raised this money through a series of events this year, including their participation in the national Garden Re-Leaf Day in March.
