RAIL travellers are being warned to plan ahead for the Jubilee weekend, with strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union set to impact train services.

With significant disruption expected, TransPennine Express (TPE) is urging customers not to travel on June 4 and 5.

The train company will be running an amended timetable on both days, with a very limited service available for those making essential journeys.

People heading to events including Jubilee celebrations over the weekend should seek alternative transport, a spokesperson said.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TPE, said: “We are saddened that ongoing RMT strikes will mean we are unable to provide a full service for customers over such a special weekend, when celebrations will be taking place across the UK.

“With strike action planned for both Saturday and Sunday, coupled with major engineering work, our advice for customers is not to travel by train, and anyone heading to an event should seek alternative transport."

Ticket acceptance is in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey.

Anyone making an essential journey should visit the TPE website for more information about the disruptions.