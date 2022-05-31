A CAR has been stolen in a '2-in-1' burglary in York - and police have launched an appeal.
North Yorkshire Police received a call at 3.10am Monday (May 30) from the resident of a property on Water End in York, who reported that she had been woken by a noise and had opened her bedroom door to find a man standing at the top of her stairs.
The man, who was around 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build and dressed in dark clothing, took the keys to the resident’s blue Audi A3 convertible car and made off from the property in the vehicle. The resident was left unhurt but extremely shaken and shocked by the incident.
Officers are appealing for any information from the public which would help them with their enquiries.
In particular, they are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious around Water End at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage of the vehicle leaving the area at that time in the morning to contact them.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email jack.milner2@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 268 Jack Milner.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220092541.
