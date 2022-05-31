A MAN has been arrested after police spotted a suspected drug deal in progress.

North Yorkshire Police say two police officers arrested a man after stopping a suspected drug deal while they were on their beat in Harrogate.

The man in his 30s was also charged with assaulting a PC by kicking them during the arrest near the town centre.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon (May 30).

A police spokesman said: "Officers on patrol saw the two men acting suspiciously.

"One of the men was detained after they found what is believed to be crack cocaine in his possession.

"He was arrested, taken into custody and later released under investigation so the substance can be sent off for laboratory analysis.

"He was also charged with assaulting an emergency services worker and is due to appear in court at a later date.

"The officer has been offered support and was not seriously injured during the incident."