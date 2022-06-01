BUDDHISTS plan to open a larger centre in York, replacing one they opened just two years ago.

The Triratna Buddhist Community hope to have their new centre in Walmgate operating later this summer.

The York Buddhist Centre has submitted plans to City of York Council to change the use of the former coffee shop at number 17 from commercial use to local community and learning.

The planning application says the ground floor of the building would be used as a buddhist centre for worship, meditation and study of meditation. There would be study groups and day retreats with a maximum of 35 present at any one time.

No permanent staff would be based at the centre, with help and training coming from volunteers.

There would be no cooking, with refreshments limited to hot drinks and biscuits, so no extraction system was needed. There would be no live or recorded music either, the application continued.

No alterations were proposed to the shop front, with only minor changes inside to create a small hallway and office area.

The application concluded internal changes to the building were considered acceptable.

“The impacts of the use in terms of flooding, amenities of adjacent occupiers and principle have been reviewed and no adverse impacts found,” it added.

York Buddhist Centre is part of The Triratna Buddhist Community, which was founded in 1968 and operates globally.

In 2020, it moved from the Quaker Meeting House in Friargate to its current venue, at 38 Gillygate, a former beauty parlour. Recently, it applied to move into Piccadilly but it turned out the building lease did not allow such activity.

Centre chairman Shakyapada says the move to larger premises was to accommodate more people and hold more events and classes.

“The centre on Gillygate was a temporary base and will revert to a shop when we leave,” she said.

The group hoped to move into the ‘much bigger’ 17 Walmgate at the end of July.

Shakyapada said: “Once we have settled in, [we] will offer a much expanded programme of classes: meditation for newcomers and regulars, introduction to Buddhism courses, day retreats open days and study sessions.

“York Buddhist Centre is part of the Triratna community, with centres all over the world. We practice Buddhism in a way that is more accessible to us in the West, that is non-monastic, practical and friendly.

“Everyone over 18 is welcome to join any class and need not be a Buddhist or wish to become a Buddhist. We simply seek to help others find greater happiness and contentment in their lives. We don't charge for our classes but ask those who are able to give a donation.”

Details of York Buddhist Centre can be found at https://yorkbuddhistcentre.org/