A CONSTRUCTION group has marked a key milestone in the creation of York’s new brain injury hospital with the signing of a steel beam.

Orla Eves, a resident of the current ABI Hospital at York House in the city, was the first to sign her name on the steel frame of the new building at the Chocolate Works.

The development, due to be completed by February, will provide 36 beds across four wards and four assessment flats, alongside courtyards and a therapeutic garden.

The metal framework for The Disabilities Trust’s new facility, which will help rehabilitate adults with an acquired brain injury in a way that maximises their independence, is starting to take shape.

Andrew Hurcomb, divisional managing director at GMI Construction’s Group, contractors for the project in York, said: “This flagship development is near the heart of one of Britain’s most historic cities and GMI is immensely proud to be involved in helping to deliver this much-needed purpose-built medical facility.

“We are delighted to welcome some of the people the trust supports to mark this construction milestone by inviting them on site to sign a steel beam that will form part of the steel framework that is currently being installed.”

The new hospital will secure around 145 healthcare jobs and retain a vital mental health support service in the city following the closure of the trust’s York House, which had operated at The Retreat on Heslington Road for more than 20 years.

Bill Chidgey, The Disabilities Trust director of corporate services, said: “It is fantastic to see our new hospital taking shape. Once open, it will provide an enhanced user experience and offer first class rehabilitation services in a modern setting.”

The project is the latest stage of HBD’s award-winning Chocolate Works development - a major nine-year regeneration project that began with the restoration of the former Terry’s chocolate factory. Following its closure, the iconic site had fallen into a state of disrepair and when HBD bought it in 2013, five of its listed buildings were on English Heritage’s Buildings at Risk Register.

Tom Wheldon, director at HBD and head of region, said: “We are making great progress on this life-changing medical facility - it’s extremely satisfying for all involved to see it reach this important milestone and to celebrate the occasion by involving those who will be using the building.”

The Disabilities Trust provides community-based and residential support for adults with acquired brain injury, complex physical or learning disabilities and for people with autism, including those in education with its York unit rehabilitating and supporting adults with an acquired brain injury.

GMI is celebrating its 35th year of business this year.