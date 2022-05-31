TWO more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England shows that a total of 954 deaths have been recorded at the trust.

In the North East and Yorkshire region, a further 13 deaths have been recorded.

Across England, a further 71 Covid deaths have been recorded, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals across the country to 118,077.

The dates of death range from January 7 - May 30.

The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.