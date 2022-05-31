TWO more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that a total of 954 deaths have been recorded at the trust.
In the North East and Yorkshire region, a further 13 deaths have been recorded.
Across England, a further 71 Covid deaths have been recorded, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals across the country to 118,077.
The dates of death range from January 7 - May 30.
The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article