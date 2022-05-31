COUNCILLORS in Ryedale are responding to resident and visitor requests for clearer signage to reach two key car parks in a town.
Ryedale District Council has recently launched its new public engagement platform - and clearer signage for Malton is one of a number of public consultations that are open to comments from the public.
Officers at Ryedale District Council have put together a set of proposals in a bid to improve the directions and signage for visitors to Malton, so they can reach the car parks easily.
Programme director, place and resources for Ryedale District Council, Phillip Spurr, said: "We want to hear from citizens across Ryedale and make public consultation impactful.
"This latest project has reviewed signage to two major car parks in Malton and came up with proposals so visitors can reach the car parks more easily.
"Every piece of feedback helps strengthen our proposals, so please do make the most of this opportunity and go give us your feedback."
The public can review the proposals to signpost visitors to the Wentworth Street and Water Lane car parks and then they can offer their comments and feedback by visiting the council's commonplace website.
