A ROAD in York has flooded after a water pipe burst during maintenance work in the city.
York Road in Strensall has flooded as a water main has burst. Contractors and City of York Council workers were removing a streetlight near the Old Vicarage in York Road, which appears to have caused damage to the water main.
"Many homes currently without water supply. Already aware this affects York Road, West End and Princess Road areas at the very least," said Councillor Paul Doughty, of City of York Council.
The workers on site are speaking with Yorkshire Water to see if the immediate location can be isolated so that water supply can be restored to homes as soon as possible.
"There is no estimate for repair as yet - could be several hours," Cllr Doughty added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here