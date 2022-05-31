HARROGATE Borough Council has taken possession of a council house after concerns of drug use and anti-social behaviour.

Using the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, a closure notice was served on 4 Cawthorn Avenue, Harrogate.

This was followed 48 hours later with an application to a magistrate’s court for a closure order to prohibit access to a property for a specified period. Breach of an order is a criminal offence punishable with jail and/or a fine.

Last week (26 May) at Harrogate Magistrate Court, the borough council successfully applied for a three month order, closing the house until August 26.

Councillor Mike Chambers, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for safer communities and housing, said: "It is imperative that residents across the Harrogate district feel safe in their homes and community. Where one of our tenants fails to act appropriately, and there is sufficient evidence to support any concerns, we will work with the police and partner agencies to explore all legislative options available."

Inspector Nicola Colbourne of North Yorkshire Police said: "This action once again demonstrates our commitment to ensuring Harrogate remains one of the safest towns to live in. By listening to residents and working with partners like Harrogate Borough Council, we can address concerns head-on while offering the appropriate support to any vulnerable people we encounter."

Residents should share concerns or reports of crime and anti-social behaviour with North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.