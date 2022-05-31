A YORK primary school opened up their new outdoor area by their own 'Queen Millie'.
The Early Years outdoor area of St Aelred’s Catholic Primary School in Tang Hall now has more grassed space, colourful surfacing, and new equipment, including a sand pit, wooden dens, and climbing equipment.
The school's 'Queen' Millie cut the ribbon and invited parents and children into the area.
Suzanne Ulyett, Head Teacher at St Aelred’s Catholic Primary School, said: "We’re so excited to unveil our new outdoor facilities, it has been wonderful to see the children embrace our fantastic new outdoor area.
“We’re so grateful to our local community for choosing St Aelred’s as one of Tang Hall Co-op’s community funded projects.
“Our first-class teaching facilities indoors have now been matched outside, and our children can enjoy the benefits of a variety of different spaces in which to play, explore and learn.”
The new equipment was funded by a donation of almost £6,000 from Tang Hall Co-op, and support from the school's Friends of St Aelred's and the St Margaret Clitherow Catholic Academy Trust.
