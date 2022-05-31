FIVE years since volunteers took the reins, a local library is calling out for donations to help with funding.
Tadcaster Community Library has been run by volunteers in partnership with North Yorkshire County Council since 2017 - and in that time has seen a lot of changes, including technological advancements and a global pandemic.
Library supervisor, Katherine, said: “I am so proud of everything we do at the library. The volunteers work really hard to provide a professional library service to the community. We managed to carry on providing library services throughout the lockdowns."
The library plays an important role in Tadcaster and now, for the first time in five years, the team need your help. The library receives no funding from North Yorkshire and a combination of the effects of the pandemic and spiralling fuel costs, has left the library "perilously" short of money.
To ensure it can continue to provide the services the town needs, Tadcaster Community Library has launched a Regular Giving Scheme - giving the team a predictable revenue stream, allowing them to plan for the future.
If you would like to support the library with donations, ask in the building for a form, call 01609 534525 or email katherine.tadcastercommunitylibrary@gmail.com
