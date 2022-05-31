BUSINESSES in York have more time to apply for their share of a £20,000 cash pot.

Bus firm First York has announced that the deadline to apply for a share of their York Go-Greener Fund has been extended to Sunday, June 5 at 6pm.

The original deadline was May 31, but the decision has been made to allow more time for small firms and owner-managers to take up the opportunity given the hectic lead-up to the Jubilee celebrations for many consumer businesses.

First York managing director, Ian Humphreys, said: “All owners need to do is complete a simple entry form with four questions on the website to be in with a chance of securing thousands of pounds to give their plans a boost.”

Businesses in sectors including gifts, arts and crafts, live entertainment, hospitality and drinks, food supplies, hair salons and beauty services are among those to have already applied.

The fund has been launched by First York with support from the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) in York and North Yorkshire and the York and North Yorkshire Growth Hub.

Applications must be made on dedicated page of the First York website firstbus.co.uk/yorkgogreenerfund with the successful firms being awarded money in June.

The fund aims to help support ideas and projects that create value in a business or inspires customers to change their behaviour to become more sustainable in the choices of what to buy and services to use. It can be used to invest in equipment, raw materials or technology, expand sustainable services or a product range and introduce innovation in waste management.

The fund will make awards of £2,000 to 10 successful applicants. Videos showcasing these businesses will then go to a people’s vote with the winner getting the chance to be featured in a film about the region’s sustainable achievements and businesses which is being made by the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub and includes some of the world’s leading voices on climate change.

The FSB’s Development Manager Carolyn Frank and Sue Jefferson, Chair of the Business Board at York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership will help in assessing and deciding successful entries in a panel together with Ian Humphreys.

The York Go-Greener Fund follows on from the creation last year of the Restart Fund to help small business recovery from the pandemic lockdown, which attracted more than 100 entries.