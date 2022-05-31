AROUND 130 events to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee across the East Riding have benefitted from grants from a fund set up by councillors in the region.
Earlier this year, East Riding of Yorkshire Council's Rural Policy and Partnership team created a new small grant fund scheme to support communities across the region which were planning to organise celebratory activities on or around the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.
Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic growth and tourism at the council, said: “The council have been pleased to be able to offer some financial support to help people in the East Riding to celebrate this unique occasion - and I hope that all the communities have a great weekend.”
The fund was open for applications between January 20 and April 29 - and all Parish and Town Councils in the East Riding were eligible to apply to the community fund for a grant of up to £500.
Parish and Town Councils could apply in partnership with other groups or organisations, such as schools or village hall associations.
A full list of all the events which have received funding can be found on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here