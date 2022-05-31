A NORTH YORKSHIRE school hosted a number of activities to celebrate the Jubilee.
Fun was had by all ages at Queen Mary’s School, near Thirsk.
Jubilee celebrations included a “hat parade” judged by bespoke hat maker, Jonny Beardsal.
These hats had a Jubilee design and were worn by children as they walked round the school grounds.
There was also a “prep school” performance of the Platinum Jubilee Song, Rise up and Serve, and a prayer.
Singing teacher Lucy Brown, led the national anthem.
House picnics were also enjoyed along with a summer fête.
Schools all across York have been celebrating the Jubilee ahead of this week’s Jubilee weekend.
These have included Poppleton Road Primary School who recently hosted a week of Jubilee activities to mark the special occasion.
Are you planning something for the Jubilee? Let us know: newsdesk@thepress.co.uk.
