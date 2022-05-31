Marks & Spencer’s popular Summer Beauty Bag is coming back in time for sunny getaways.
The beauty staple is packed with brands such as Clinique, Origins, Emma Hardie, Aveda, This Works and M&S own brand favourites, providing all the skincare essentials as we head into summer.
The Summer Beauty Bag offers the best of M&S Beauty, with a variety of skincare, haircare, bodycare, makeup and fragrance and will be available to order from Tuesday, May 31.
It contains a selection of 11 products; including 6 full-size and 5 travel minis, perfect for on-the-go, travelling or simply experiencing new products, the Summer Beauty Bag has everything that you need to look and feel your best this Summer.
How to get the M&S Summer Beauty Bag?
The beauty bag is filled with products totally a value of £160, but you can get it for just £25.
To score the bag at the reduced rate, you need to spend £30 in stores or online. The spend must be across Clothing, Home and Beauty ranges.
When you have spent £30, you will receive the bag at just £25 instead of £160.
This year’s Summer Beauty Bag contains the following:
- Autograph Mini Lip Chubby 2.4g
- Aveda Botanical Repair Leave in Treatment 100ml
- HERO Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator 15ml
- HERO Discover White Coconut 30ml
- HERO Emma Hardie Plum & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist 30ml
- Nails Inc ‘No Days In Nottinghill’ 14ml
- Nuxe Mini Prod Huile Florale 10ml
- HERO Origins New Ginzing Eye Cream 15ml
- Percy & Reed Time To Shine Mirror Mirror Shine Serum 50ml
- Prai Ageless Upper Arm Crème 30ml
- HERO This Works Perfect Legs Body Butter 150ml
- Mesh Cosmetic Bag
The M&S Summer Beauty Bag will be available in store and online from May 31.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article