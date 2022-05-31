Marks & Spencer’s popular Summer Beauty Bag is coming back in time for sunny getaways.

The beauty staple is packed with brands such as Clinique, Origins, Emma Hardie, Aveda, This Works and M&S own brand favourites, providing all the skincare essentials as we head into summer.

The Summer Beauty Bag offers the best of M&S Beauty, with a variety of skincare, haircare, bodycare, makeup and fragrance and will be available to order from Tuesday, May 31.

It contains a selection of 11 products; including 6 full-size and 5 travel minis, perfect for on-the-go, travelling or simply experiencing new products, the Summer Beauty Bag has everything that you need to look and feel your best this Summer.

(M&S)

How to get the M&S Summer Beauty Bag?





The beauty bag is filled with products totally a value of £160, but you can get it for just £25.

To score the bag at the reduced rate, you need to spend £30 in stores or online. The spend must be across Clothing, Home and Beauty ranges.

When you have spent £30, you will receive the bag at just £25 instead of £160.

This year’s Summer Beauty Bag contains the following:

Autograph Mini Lip Chubby 2.4g

Aveda Botanical Repair Leave in Treatment 100ml

HERO Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator 15ml

HERO Discover White Coconut 30ml

HERO Emma Hardie Plum & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist 30ml

Nails Inc ‘No Days In Nottinghill’ 14ml

Nuxe Mini Prod Huile Florale 10ml

HERO Origins New Ginzing Eye Cream 15ml

Percy & Reed Time To Shine Mirror Mirror Shine Serum 50ml

Prai Ageless Upper Arm Crème 30ml

HERO This Works Perfect Legs Body Butter 150ml

Mesh Cosmetic Bag

The M&S Summer Beauty Bag will be available in store and online from May 31.