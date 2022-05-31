CHILDREN and staff at a school in North Yorkshire joined together to break the ground of the new 'Garden of Reflection' - created in memory of a former student.

Former Riverside School pupil, Sarah Emmott sadly passed away aged 8 in September 2021, having battled through serious illness throughout her life after she was born with a severe genetic kidney disease.

Featuring a story scene and sensory area, the Tadcaster school’s new memorial garden will include contributions from the school community and will be based on some of Sarah’s favourite things, such as the colour purple and her favourite book, Each Peach, Pear, Plum.

Alison Woodward, headteacher at Riverside School, said: “Those of us who knew Sarah well saw her energy, bravery and strength shine out every day even when she was feeling quite unwell and she has definitely inspired us all to keep strong through tougher times this year.

“We wanted to do something in her honour, to celebrate the time we had with her and provide a space for her classmates to reflect and remember her. The Garden of Reflection really encompasses some of her favourite things and we hope she would have loved it.

“The children have been so strong and thoughtful over recent months. We’re so proud of them.”

On completion, the garden will provide a reflective space in the Year 4 area where Sarah’s friends and teachers can spend some quiet time remembering her.

The school are also working with Sarah’s mum, Ellie, dad, Andy and brother, Dane – to host an annual Purple Heart Award, which will be given to a child within the school who has been nominated by staff and pupils for showing resilience and facing adversity. This year it has been awarded to Sarah's best friend, Ella Lee.

Speaking together, Ellie and Andy, said: “Sarah absolutely adored school, she loved her many friends and teachers. She had her toys and her dolls but what she really craved and enjoyed was friendship and company.

“We watched our beautiful loving daughter blossom during her time at Riverside. She felt safe, happy and loved. This is down to the children and the teaching staff who all had time for her and welcomed her without prejudice.

“This is why we have decided on the Purple Heart Award as a very special and unique recognition of Sarah.

“Not all children shine academically yet often and unbeknownst to others, they are extraordinary in other every day challenges that they’ve been facing and deserve recognition for this.

“We very much hope you will contribute to the garden by way of plants, decorative items, paint etc or simply some time to get stuck in and help with the physical aspects.”