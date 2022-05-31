A MAN who died in a crash on the A64 near York earlier this year has been identified as Vasile Siriteanu, aged 37.
The crash, involving a van and a car, happened on March 16 on the westbound carriageway, close to a slip road leading to the A19 and York designer outlet junction.
The dual carriageway was closed back to the A1079 at Grimston Bar for several hours, with congestion back to the Hopgrove Roundabout, and queues also developed on the A1079 and A166.
An inquest into Mr Siriteanu's death, which opened today, heard that he was a nurse who was born in Romania and lived in Hessle Road, Hull.
He was driving along the A64 when he stopped and then reversed his car back down the carriageway to opposite the slip road, when it collided with another vehicle and he suffered fatal injuries.
The preliminary cause of death was head and neck injuries. The inquest was adjourned to a later date.
