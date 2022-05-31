A GROUP near York have managed to raise more than £600 to support those hit by the conflict in Ukraine.
Derwent Lions Club organised a coffee morning in the village halls in Sutton-upon-Derwent and Wheldrake and welcomed visitors to enjoy homemade cakes and scones donated by local bakers with their teas and coffees.
Over £600 was raised, with every penny being sent to Lions Clubs in Poland, Hungary - and even including two in Ukraine.
"The money will be spent by Lions members on the ground to meet the needs of those fleeing the conflict with no or few possessions and attempting to start a new life," a spokesperson for the group said.
Derwent and Minster Lions Clubs are joining together to continue their fund-raising efforts for Ukrainian refugees by organising a Concert for Ukraine in the Queen Margaret’s School in Escrick. The York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir and the Barton Town Community Band will be performing.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here