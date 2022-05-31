With summer rapidly approaching, many of us will be daydreaming of a sunny getaway.

However with purse strings tight as a result of the ongoing cost of living crisis, we are also looking to make a saving.

We took a look at some of the best cheap seaside getaways you can enjoy in the UK.

Cheap seaside holidays in the UK

Which? picked out their five budget-friendly seaside destinations with hotels £100 or cheaper.

Filey, North Yorkshire

Overall rating: 81%

Average hotel price per night: £98

Lynmouth, Devon

Overall rating: 80%

Average hotel price per night: £100

Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland

Overall score 75%

Average hotel price per night: £88

Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear

Overall score 73%

Average hotel price per night: £78

Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Overall score: 71%

Average hotel price per night: £85

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said: “The British seaside hasn’t boomed like this since the 1960s.

“Holidaymakers had such a fantastic time in their caravans, tents and beach lodges over the past two years that a coastal break on home shores is on the cards for many, even with restrictions on overseas travel lifted.

“Prices for a UK stay have increased, but there’s no need to pay over the odds. For a holiday on a budget it’s best to aim for an off-season trip.

“Head to one of the many well priced resorts with your bucket and spade, an empty stomach for the candyfloss and a pile of 2p coins and go make your fortune on the slots.”