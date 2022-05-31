A YORK MP has called for more support with energy bills - and said he is glad the Government has listened.
York Outer MP, Julian Sturdy, said he welcomes the Government's decision to offer a £400 discount on energy bills per home. This means 89 per cent of households in the York and Humber region and 95 per cent of renters nationwide will get at least £550 from ministers to offset rising energy costs.
Mr Sturdy said: "Given the existing unprecedented global economic factors forcing up energy costs have now been exacerbated by the shock of the war in Ukraine, it is good to see the Government protecting families.
"The new £400 payment will be especially useful for middle income homes in rural and semi-rural areas of North Yorkshire that might have fallen outside the A-D council tax rebate.
"I am relieved the gas and oil excess profits tax used to help fund this support has wisely been accompanied with increased investment allowances, allowing producers to write-off investment against tax to secure future jobs and growth."
The special energy needs of people with disabilities and pensioners will also be covered with new grants of £150 and £300 respectively, in addition to Winter Fuel Payments.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here