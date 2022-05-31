Barclays Bank has announced it is to close two of its North Yorkshire branches.

The bank announced the closures at Ripon and Selby as part of a nationwide programme of 27 branch closures.

It means Barclays has closed 63 other branches this year, with a further 13 closures announced in March.

Altogether, the various high street banks have closed 330 branches this year as the shift to online banking continues.

The move leaves Ripon with a HSBC, Halifax and a Skipton Building Society.

Selby will be left with a HSBC, Lloyds and building societies including Skipton and Yorkshire.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking. As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

“This is reflected at both Selby and Ripon branches there has been an 9 per cent and 5 per cent reduction respectively in counter transactions in the two years to March 2020. In addition 85 per cent and 80 per cent of our customers at the branch are also using different ways to bank.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required. This includes working with the local community to find different, more flexible ways for our colleagues to continue to provide local banking support, such as through pop-up presences.”

The Selby branch will close on Wednesday August 3 and Ripon will close on Thursday August 25.

Barclays says customers have a wide range of options to complete their banking including the Barclays app, Telephone Banking, Online Banking and Video Banking and everyday transactions can be completed at any Post Office.

In total, 97 regular customers use Selby branch and 121 use Ripon branch exclusively for their banking and do not interact with Barclays in other ways.

Barclays says the role of the physical branch is evolving, with fewer than 10% of transactions now taking place inside a branch.

The bank says it is committed to adhering to the UK Access to Banking Standard. All of its customers will receive a letter, the decision to close document and posters will be displayed in branch, and colleagues will be on hand to assist customers with any concerns they may have.

Barclays also says it will proactively engage with local businesses and the wider community to discuss the alternative ways customers will be able to undertake their banking locally.

It will also offer virtual ‘tea and teach’ sessions for customers wishing to explore digital banking and other alternatives to branch based banking.

Furthermore, it will still have an active presence in the community via new and alternative touch points including the Barclays Van.

Through the Van, Barclays colleagues will be available to offer general advice and help for customers with basic banking, such as transfers between accounts, change of address, opening of savings and ISA accounts, setting up mobile banking and amending direct debits and standing orders.